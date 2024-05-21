Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702,393 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,076,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,089,000 after acquiring an additional 296,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,419,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

