Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 0.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,755,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,437,000 after buying an additional 2,570,634 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,181,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,016,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,255,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

