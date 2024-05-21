Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on June 21st

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 2.8 %

ASY stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.13) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 586.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.18. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520.06 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £267.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

