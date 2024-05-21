Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on June 21st

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Trading Up 2.8 %
ASY stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.13) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 586.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.18. Andrews Sykes Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 520.06 ($6.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($9.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £267.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
About Andrews Sykes Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andrews Sykes Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.