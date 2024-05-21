Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 6.8%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.27. 1,588,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,606,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $533.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Digital by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 240,177 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 157.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 308,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 188,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 750,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 157,819 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

