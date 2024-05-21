Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $221.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.