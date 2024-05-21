Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 0.2%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $215.81 and last traded at $219.47. Approximately 1,182,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,791,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,514,814,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 126.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $464,974,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $407,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

