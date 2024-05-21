AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,709,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,548,219. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AppLovin by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

