Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.88

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $101.45, with a volume of 141367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 597.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

