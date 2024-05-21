Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.86.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $821.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

