Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $460,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ares Management by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,730,000 after buying an additional 33,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $5,177,987.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,939,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $5,177,987.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,939,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock worth $200,239,222. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,352. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $81.88 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

