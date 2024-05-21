Ascential (LON:ASCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Ascential Stock Performance
LON ASCL traded down GBX 13.15 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 327.80 ($4.17). 1,174,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,519. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 318.58 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32,695.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 297.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89.
Ascential Company Profile
