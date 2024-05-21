Ascential (LON:ASCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Ascential Stock Performance

LON ASCL traded down GBX 13.15 ($0.17) on Monday, reaching GBX 327.80 ($4.17). 1,174,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,519. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 318.58 ($4.05) and a one year high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32,695.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 297.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.