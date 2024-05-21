Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $99.36. The stock had a trading volume of 167,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

