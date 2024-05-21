Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,970.63 ($63.18).

Several brokerages have commented on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.36) to GBX 5,100 ($64.82) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.88) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($78.16) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.43) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.43) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th.

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,866 ($74.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,437 ($56.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,180 ($78.55). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,666.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,326.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,019.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

