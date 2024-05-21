Assetmark Inc. Acquires 19,881 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.52% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. 348,978 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

