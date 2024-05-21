Assetmark Inc. Acquires 2,461 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,927,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 458,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,048. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.