Assetmark Inc. Acquires 51,300 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $219,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,457 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,295. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

