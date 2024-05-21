Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,273,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,773 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $55,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,001,000 after buying an additional 291,284 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PBF Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after acquiring an additional 886,617 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 546,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

