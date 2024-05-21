Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.81% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $53,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $74.97. 137,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,686. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.