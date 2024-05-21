Assetmark Inc. Has $26.60 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $26,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after purchasing an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,982,000 after buying an additional 230,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,019,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 94,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,080. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.