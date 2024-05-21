Assetmark Inc. Has $30.66 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of PACCAR worth $30,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. 794,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

