Assetmark Inc. Has $43.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,809 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 25.75% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $43,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.50. 11,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,724. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $113.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $227 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.