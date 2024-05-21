Assetmark Inc. Has $50.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 7.52% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $50,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8,113.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after buying an additional 437,452 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AGZ stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,648. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.