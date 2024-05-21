Assetmark Inc. Has $60.06 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,967 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Onsemi worth $60,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.6 %

Onsemi stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. 2,364,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.16. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

