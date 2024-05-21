Assetmark Inc. Has $63.61 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,024 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $63,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 1,642,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

