Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,299 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $37,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.87. 50,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,512. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

