Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,861,713 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,861,713 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $27,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

