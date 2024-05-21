Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,903,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,574,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 5.82% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,764,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 307,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 307,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.21.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

