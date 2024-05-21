Associated Banc Corp Acquires 1,495 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.0% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

