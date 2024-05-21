Associated Banc Corp Acquires 554 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 89.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,256. The company has a market capitalization of $341.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

