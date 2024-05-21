Associated Banc Corp Buys 1,267 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $267.11 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $267.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

