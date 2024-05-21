Associated Banc Corp Buys 6,493 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.57. 47,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,662. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.