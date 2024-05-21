Associated Banc Corp Buys 6,588 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XEL opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

