Associated Banc Corp Buys New Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GLOB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Globant Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $251.50.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.