Associated Banc Corp Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.62. The stock had a trading volume of 112,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.