Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco increased its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.22.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,149. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

