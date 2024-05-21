Associated Banc Corp Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,452,000 after buying an additional 226,692 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,580 shares of company stock worth $659,578,327 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $459.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

