Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra by 85.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Sempra stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,774. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

