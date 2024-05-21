Associated Banc Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.