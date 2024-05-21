Associated Banc Corp Has $20.76 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 473,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 437.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

