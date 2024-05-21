Associated Banc Corp Has $32.42 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $332.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $167.33 and a 52-week high of $338.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

