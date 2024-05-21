Associated Banc Corp Has $353,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.03. 19,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.27 and a 1 year high of $243.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

