Associated Banc Corp Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $980,646,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,553,000 after purchasing an additional 91,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,428,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,918 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.37. 129,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,434. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

