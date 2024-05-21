Associated Banc Corp Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,182,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

