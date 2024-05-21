Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,729,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.39. 287,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,878. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 188.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

