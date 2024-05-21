Associated Banc Corp Purchases 3,002 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. The company had a trading volume of 147,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

