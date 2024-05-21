Associated Banc Corp Purchases Shares of 7,941 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SASR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,423,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.70. 7,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,738. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

