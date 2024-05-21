Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $465.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

