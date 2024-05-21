Associated Banc Corp Sells 20,524 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,524 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,214,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.