Associated Banc Corp Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. 346,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,676. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

