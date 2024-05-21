Associated Banc Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 213,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

